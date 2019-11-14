GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police said a suspect is in custody after a chase began in Greenville and ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.
Police said the chase began at the Haywood Mall and ended when the suspect crashed into a tree on Redcliff Drive.
No one was hurt in the crash.
The driver was taken into custody.
No additional details were immediately available.
