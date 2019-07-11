GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times on Thursday.
Police said they were called to a home on Poplar Drive around 8 a.m. and arrived to find a 43-year-old man wounded on the back porch.
The suspect fled before officers arrived but they were able to quickly track down the suspect and take that person into custody.
The victim and the suspect were both taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Both are expected to recover.
Police said the victim and suspect knew one another.
The motive for the assault is still being investigated.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
