GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a suspect is in custody after a reported shooting at an apartment complex Sunday evening.

GPD says the call came in around 6 p.m. from the Lakeside Place Apartments on Villa Road. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

More details will be posted as they are provided.

