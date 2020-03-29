GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a suspect is in custody after a reported shooting at an apartment complex Sunday evening.
GPD says the call came in around 6 p.m. from the Lakeside Place Apartments on Villa Road. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
More details will be posted as they are provided.
