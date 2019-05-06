GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenwood police officers said a suspect is in custody after a standoff situation on Monday night.
Officers said a suspect told dispatch that he had hostages, and would "violently confront law enforcement when they arrived" at a home on Avondale Road.
The suspect then barricaded them self inside the building.
SWAT has responded to the scene, officers say.
Just before 8:15 p.m., police confirmed the suspect was safely taken into custody and no one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.