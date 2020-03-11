Hendersonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Hendersonville responded to a reported shooting in the Highlands Square Drive area around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to the City of Hendersonville, the shooting occurred in front of the Esmoke Tobacco and Vape shop.
Police say a suspect was taken into custody without incident and the victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say both the victim and suspect, identified as William LeLand Henderson knew one another.
Deputies took Henderson into custody and city officials say there is no threat to the public.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel Park Police Department assisted the Hendersonville Police Department with the incident.
