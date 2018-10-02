Asheville Police said they have closed their investigation after a fatal hit-and-run on April 15.
Police said a man was walking across the ramp from Patton Avenue to Westgate Parkway when he was struck by a white truck.
The truck was identified by police as a 2004-2011 Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon style truck. It was reported as either a sport edition or had another market sport edition grill (where the center bar of the grill is white, rather than chrome).
According to police, the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.
Officers identified the victim as 27-year-old Matthew Ryan Styles. Styles was transported to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
On October 2, Asheville polce confirmed the suspect in the case is deceased and therefore no charges were brought forth.
