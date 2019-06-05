PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Pendleton police officer is on light duty after being kicked in the shoulder during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Pendleton PD says officers responded to reports of a fight between two men near S. Mechanic Street and stopped one vehicle that matched witnesses' descriptions. However, the driver fled when asked for ID. Shortly after, the vehicle stopped and the driver, identified as 24-year-old Quentaveus Shaqueze Jones, exited the car.
Police say Jones was yelling and refused to cooperate with officers. He was then arrested for fleeing the original scene, but resisted being handcuffed and being placed in a patrol car. When he was placed in the car, officers tried to search him, but they say Jones kicked an officer in the shoulder. We're told the officer suffered deep bruising and a doctor says Jones' kick caused possible muscle damage.
Jones is charged with resisting arrest while assaulting an officer, failure to comply, driving without a license, and driving under suspension. He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center the same day and has not yet had a bond hearing.
