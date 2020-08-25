GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a suspect was taken into custody after a chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in which the stolen vehicle crashed into two police cruisers.
Police said the suspect led officers on a chase that began in the Nicholtown area and continued toward Laurens Road around 7:30 p.m.
During the pursuit, the suspect collided with two patrol cars. Police said those officers were not hurt.
The chase ended when the suspect crashed at the intersection of Laurens Road and Richland Way.
The suspect was in stable condition when taken into custody.
The crash is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol.
