Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville police said officers responded to an apartment complex Monday morning, where they found a man wearing a "security" T-shirt, claiming to be a U.S. Marshal. The suspect was carrying firearms and accusing a delivery drive of smuggling children in the back of his truck, police said.
The suspect was identified by officers as Ronald Fowler, 46. He told officers he had recently used methamphetamine and had drugs on him.
The suspect originally told officers he had a BB gun on his person and told them they could search his motorcycle. After securing the gun, police said they searched the bike's saddlebags, finding a revolver and a bag of methamphetamine.
Witnesses reported to officers that Fowler claimed to be a federal agent and had been following the operation for months. Fowler's motorcycle had stickers upon it that read "COP" as well as armed forces emblems and a police scanner.
Fowler's motorcycle was seized along with 10 grams of methamphetamine, two guns, a pilot camera, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Fowler was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, attempted armed robbery possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.
