HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police need your help identifying a suspect who is responsible for a bank robbery, but there is a twist, according to their social media. The suspect is described as a male wearing a blonde wig, multi-colored shirt, and high heels.
Police say the suspect robbed a BB&T Bank along Northcross Drive, on Friday, December 13.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officials getting to the scene. No injuries were reported. No weapon was used during this robbery.
The Huntersville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for this robbery.
