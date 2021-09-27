SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A suspect fled from Olive Garden on Monday night after they attempted to rob the restaurant, said the Spartanburg Police Department.
Officers said it appears that the suspect attempted to rob the restaurant W O. Ezell Boulevard, but nothing was taken during the incident.
The suspect left the scene on foot, and officers said they responded to the area to investigate. The suspect was not caught, according to officers.
According to a report from the police department, the suspect was reported to be wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
In the report, witnesses claimed that the suspect sat down in the foyer of the restaurant for a few moments and then later put on a neon yellow ski mask and demanded money from the main counter.
One of the witness says that she showed the suspect that she did not have keys to the register, causing the suspect to flee.
Multiple witnesses reported that he fled towards Golden Corral.
More news: BCSO: Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near Ben Lippen Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.