GREENVILLE, SC – Greenville police said a driver is in custody after leading officers on a chase, which involved the suspect’s vehicle hitting an Advanced Auto Parts building.
The chase began when police said officers attempted to pull over a driver for driving recklessly.
“… The suspect’s vehicle struck the building on N. Pleasantburg causing minimal damage prior to attempting to elude officers,” said Donnie Porter, a spokesman for the GPD.
Porter said no one was hurt and the building was undamaged.
The suspect was arrested in the Clayton/Poinsett area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.