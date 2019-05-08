Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Travelers Rest police confirm the fire department and officers were called to the Walmart off Highway 25 and Benton Road early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the call came in around 4:41 a.m. Officers say a suspect was shoplifting televisions when police say he started two separate fires inside the store to distract the employees.
Police and employees say the fire started near the home and clothing section near the middle and back of the store.
Police are still trying to determine at this time what the suspect used to start the fire, but tell us the fire was contained with minimal damage to the store, but a good amount of merchandise was damaged in the fire.
Police say the fire department and employees were able to put the fire out and that the sprinkler system in the store never went off. Luckily no one was hurt.
Right now police don't have the suspect in custody and are still on scene investigating.
At this time police have only issued a general description of the suspect who they say was around 6' - 6'2" with a slender build, dreadlocks, and fled in a red vehicle. Police say the suspect escaped with at least one, possibly two, televisions.
We're told the store was closed and employees were outside as police investigated. Around 9:30 a.m. employees were allowed back inside the store.
As of 10:00 a.m. the store was back open for business.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
More news: NC District Attorney: Hendersonville police officer justified in firing his gun in the line of duty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.