LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Landrum Police Department, the U.S. Marshall's service, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office, Campobello Police Department, and S.L.E.D. assisted in a standoff, to take into custody an armed and dangerous fugitive, officials say.
The suspect, Javier Miguel Riley, was wanted out of North Carolina for intimidating witnesses, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and felony fleeing to elude officers.
The U.S. Marshall's task force provided information to Landrum Police that indicated Riley was armed and hiding at a residence located in Landrum along Sara Drive.
After several house of attempting to get Riley to exit the house peacefully, he finally surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.
Officials say two stolen vehicles, and a stolen trailer were located on the property during the investigation.
