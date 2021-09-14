ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding someone accused of robbing a bank in Williamston Tuesday, according to the Williamston Police Department.
The robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank at 113 E. Main St. at 12:23 p.m., according to the department.
The suspect was last seen driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban or Cadillac Escalade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.