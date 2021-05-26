CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Clinton.
According to the Clinton Police Department, at about 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, police responded to Countryside Townhouses for a reported gunshot victim who was dead.
The victim was identified as 34-year-old Sharde D. Swinger of Clinton.
The coroner's office said the shooting happened at the Countryside Apartments on Hwy 56 in Clinton. Swinger was a resident at Countryside apartments, according to a release from the coroner.
Police say they, along with the coroner's office, and SLED are investigating this active crime scene. They also say they believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is any further danger to the public.
On Thursday May 27, officers with the Clinton Police Department said arrest warrants were signed for Devon Rhys Neal for the murder of Swinger. Neal is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers said Neal was denied bond is currently being held at that Laurens County Detention Center.
