FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) – The two suspects accused of trying to hit a Fletcher police officer with a car on Tuesday were arrested Wednesday morning, according to the police chief.
The assault happened just before noon on Tuesday in the parking lot of Ingles on US 25.
The officer was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
“As the officer approached the suspect vehicle the driver attempted to flee and attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle,” Chief Erik Summey stated in a news release.
The officer fired at the hood of the vehicle, which then exited the parking lot onto Hendersonville Road.
“The officer received minor injuries and was treated and released from an area hospital. No other injuries or damage was reported,” Summey said.
Later, police identified and obtained warrants for two suspects. Warrants were obtained for 29-year old Ryan Hoffman Vought, for felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a government officials, resisting a public officer, and driving with a revoked license.
An additional warrant was signed for 27-year old Autumn Michelle James for resisting a public officer. Below is the suspect's vehicle.
On Wednesday, Summey said the suspect's vehicle was found in a vacant lot on New Airport Road. The car had been spray painted white and both Vought and James were asleep inside.
Both suspects were arrested and the vehicle was seized.
