FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Fletcher police officer is out of the hospital Tuesday evening after the police said the officer fired his weapon at a car that tried to run him over.
It happened just before noon in the parking lot of Ingles on US 25.
The officer was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
“As the officer approached the suspect vehicle the driver attempted to flee and attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle,” Chief Erik Summey stated in a news release.
The officer fired at the hood of the vehicle, which then exited the parking lot onto Hendersonville Road.
“The officer received minor injuries and was treated and released from an area hospital. No other injuries or damage was reported,” Summey said.
Later, police identified and obtained warrants for two suspects. Warrants were obtained for 29-year old Ryan Hoffman Vought, for felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a government officials, resisting a public officer, and driving with a revoked license.
An additional warrant was signed for 27-year old Autumn Michelle James for resisting a public officer. Below is the suspect's vehicle.
Both suspects are known to frequent the Buncombe County/Asheville area. Anyone with information as to the location of these suspects are asked to call the Fletcher Police Department at 828.687.7922 or the law enforcement agency where you live.
