Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville were outside a hotel off Woodruff Road for a standoff with a barricaded suspect for several hours Friday morning.
Police told us an armed robbery suspect barricaded themself inside the Residence Inn behind the Cracker Barrel on Carolina Point Parkway.
We know SWAT was called to the scene which cleared around 10 a.m.
We're working to gather more information and have a crew on the way. We'll update as soon as we know more.
