Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville said SWAT was called to a motel where a person has barricaded themselves in a room.
Officers said they were trying to take a person into custody on outstanding warrants at the Sunset Inn on Wade Hampton Boulevard when the standoff began.
FOX Carolina has a crew at the scene working to get updates. Police have asked that we not live-stream the incident, so as to not give away SWAT's tactical positions.
