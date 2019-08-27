Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Around 7:15 a.m., officers with the Greenville Police Department took someone into custody at an apartment complex off Verdae Boulevard.
We're told that police received the initial call around 3 a.m. for a person who had barricaded themselves in an apartment at Azalea Hill Apartments.
Police initially said they were unsure if the subject was armed, but treated the situation as if they were.
We're told that SWAT and a crisis negotiation were called to the scene.
Police say the situation was confined to the apartment complex, but asked people to avoid the area if possible.
We have a crew on scene and we'll update as more information becomes available.
