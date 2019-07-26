CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say their SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded vehicle in a hospital parking deck.
CMPD tweeted the news Friday evening, saying officers were dealing with the barricaded subject on a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center, located on Blythe Boulevard.
Officers are currently working a SWAT situation in a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center in reference to a barricaded subject in a vehicle. We will send additional information once we receive it.— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 26, 2019
CMPD later updated their feed, saying the situation was contained specifically to the visitor's parking deck. As of 9:26 p.m., negotiators continued to speak with the subject.
The situation is contained in the Medical Center Plaza Visitor's Parking Deck located at 1001 Blythe Blvd. SWAT negotiators are continuing to speak with the subject.— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 27, 2019
Stay tuned for updates.
