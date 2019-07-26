Police lights
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say their SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded vehicle in a hospital parking deck.

CMPD tweeted the news Friday evening, saying officers were dealing with the barricaded subject on a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center, located on Blythe Boulevard.

CMPD later updated their feed, saying the situation was contained specifically to the visitor's parking deck. As of 9:26 p.m., negotiators continued to speak with the subject.

