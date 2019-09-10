ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said two men were taken to the hospital after a dispute led to a shooting and a chase that ended with a vehicle crashing into a home.
It happened at 11 p.m. Monday on Johnston Boulevard.
Police said they arrived to find the driver of the wrecked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the injured man was involved in a dispute with another man, which resulted in the second man shooting the victim.
The shooter then chased the victim’s vehicle and police said the victim crashed into the home after his vehicle was hit from behind by the other driver.
Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police have not yet said what charged will be filed in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.
