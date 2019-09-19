GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigaing after teachers suffered minor injuries while breaking up a fight at Beck Middle School Thursday morning.
The fight broke out between two girls in the cafeteria.
"Two staff members received minor injuries while trying to intervene and get the students to the office," said Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools. "As a precaution they were advised to see a medical professional."
Police said at least one of the students involved will likely be charged with assault and battery.
"A student who was the aggressor in the fight is being disciplined according to Greenville County Schools behavior code," Brotherton added.
Police are still investigating what led up to the fight.
The school district said the school was operating normally.
Beck Academy is located off Woodruff Road in Greenville.
