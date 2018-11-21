UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union police said a 17-year-old was arrested after he was found with a knife at Union County High School on Tuesday.
According to an arrest warrant, Samuel Whiteaker was charged with carrying weapons on school property after a green pocketknife with a two-and-a-half-inch blade was found in his backpack.
According to the student resource officer’s report, Whiteaker was sitting at a desk in a classroom with a laptop computer open and playing music. Another student closed the laptop because the music was too loud, and Whiteaker reportedly pulled the knife out of his backpack and showed it to the girl. The girl then began shouting to alert the teacher. Whiteaker was taken to the main office where administrators found the knife.
