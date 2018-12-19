Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Greenville Police said they have responded to several incidents so far this winter for vehicles that have been stolen after owners left them running and unattended.
Police want to remind drivers that not only is this a preventable crime, it's also against the law to do in South Carolina.
On Tuesday the GPD says an officer responded to a call where someone started their truck and left it running unattended, only to hear its tires squeal, and see the vehicle speeding away just minutes later.
Police say after receiving a description of the truck, officers located and arrested 18-year-old Terrence Glover.
Police say in this situation they were able to apprehend the alleged thief and recover the vehicle, but not without expending extensive resources.
Police say this crime could have been prevented if the car wasn't left running and unattended.
