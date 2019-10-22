Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police were called to the McDonalds and Hot Spot on Highway 14 early Tuesday morning for a reported robbery.
Police say they were called to the Hot Spot on Hammett Bridge Road at 12:26 a.m.
When officers arrived, they say the suspect had been looking at items in the store when they approached the clerk and pointed a gun at her demanding money.
Police say the clerk complied and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed about of cash as well as a box of cigars. Police say the clerk provided them with a detailed description of the suspect.
Police began searching the area and located a suspect matching the description of the armed robbery suspect. Police say the suspect was a 15-year-old juvenile found with a bb gun, cigars and an undisclosed amount of money.
The teen was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
He's being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice at this time.
