ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A woman has been charged after a double shooting Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Jalia Jones, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree trespassing and a city ordinance violation, according to the department.
The charges come after the double shooting left one man dead and another in critical condition.
Jones is now at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $400,000 secured bond.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the department at 828-252-1110.
