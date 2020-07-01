COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Columbia Police Department announced they arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a fatal stabbing the claimed the life of another teen.
Columbia Police Chief Holbrook says the suspect is accused of arguing with the victim just after 3 p.m. on June 30 along Falling Springs Road near Ardincaple Drive.
The juvenile suspect is accused of stabbing the victim with a knife. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, but unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.
The Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as Robert Albert Jones IV.
Police have charged the victim, whose name has not been released due to his age, with murder.
MORE NEWS:
South Carolina gas tax increases today; local group pays it for drivers while demanding action from lawmakers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.