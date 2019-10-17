Fayetteville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Fayetteville Police Department has cancelled an AMBER Alert for 15-year-old girl they initially reported as a runaway before saying she was abducted.
The alert was issued Thursday morning by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety just before 6 a.m.
According to police, Nevia Maihyanna Nixon was initially reported as a runaway on September 26 after last being seen on September 25 along the 600 block of Welsh Place.
On Thursday evening, Fayetteville PD reported on Facebook she was found safe and promised additional details in the future.
