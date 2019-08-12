GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a 16-year-old boy wanted for two recent armed robbery is in custody after a brief standoff Monday at an apartment complex.
Police said it happened at Stonesthrow Apartments Homes along Century Circle.
Police said the teen was wanted for armed robberies last week at the Citgo on the corner of Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road and at the Sonic Drive-In on Pleasantburg.
Police went to the apartment after getting a tip around 12:45 p.m. While at the door, police said they heard people inside moving around and turning off TVs and music devices.
Eventually police said a male began speaking to officers from behind a locked door.
A GPD Crisis Negotiation Team arrived and was able to convince the male, who officers later learned was a 16-year-old juvenile, to surrender at approximately 1:10 p.m.
Police did not release the name of the boy due to his age. He is charged with:
- Two counts of armed robbery
- Two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18
- Threatening the life of a public official
