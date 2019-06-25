CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit said a 15-year-old boy has been charged in a crime spree in which a woman was kidnapped and raped.
Police said the teen suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was out on bond for another crime on June 22 when police said he forced his way into a woman’s car in the parking lot of an apartment complex, forced her to drive to different locations, and then sexually assaulted the victim.
The woman was eventually able to get away and the teen took her vehicle.
The teen was arrested on Monday, interviewed, and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of first-degree sex offense. He was transferred to a juvenile detention facility.
The suspect was out of jail on bond in an unrelated felony case and on electronic monitoring when this rape occurred.
