EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police say a teen with special needs who went missing Tuesday afternoon was located before the New Year.
The family of 16-year-old Keisha Nicole Gantt says she went missing from her home around 2 p.m. Easley PD later told FOX Carolina they were told she walked to the Dollar General on West Main St. and got into an unknown white vehicle with an unknown male.
We later were told by EPD Keisha was found safe and was brought to the police department. Officers are now investigating what lead to her disappearance.
