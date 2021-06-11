SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Spartanburg police say that a teenage boy is suffering non-life threatening injuries after he was shot on Friday evening.
SPD says that officers responded at around 8:55 p.m. along Georgia St. and found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the lower back.
According to police, the victim claimed to be travelling in a car when the incident occurred.
The victim was talking and alert after the incident occurred, police say.
This is all the information we have now. We will update this article when we have more information.
