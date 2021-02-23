ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department have asked for the community's help tracking down a stolen vehicle and missing puppy.
Police said the vehicle is a silver 2008 Subaru Impreza with North Carolina license plate 26357114. The vehicle has a dent on the left back fender, "Mama" written in pink on the driver's side window, and "Live Laugh Love" on the front of the vehicle. The puppy is a 7 week old Pitbull/blue heeler/Australian shepherd mix. The puppy is wearing a blue harness.
Police said the car was stolen around 6 p.m. on Monday from the Westgate Shopping Center.
"A child and the puppy were in the Subaru Impreza when a man came up to the vehicle and told the child to get out of the car," APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse said in a news release. "The child got out of the car and the man stole the vehicle with the puppy inside. The child was not physically injured."
Police are working obtaining photos of the car and puppy. Hallingse said the victim's phone was also inside the car when it was stolen.
