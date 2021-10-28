ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers are investigating a potential school threat sent from a text message, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The potential threat was against Asheville High School/SILSA campus, according to the department.
The rumors began Wednesday, Oct. 27.
This type of message has been running through social media and has been circulating in multiple school districts across the country, according to the department.
Police say they don’t have credible information that the threat will happen, but say they’re still having increased police presence on the campus for the rest of the week.
If you know anything about the threat, you’re asked to text TIP2APD to 847411or by calling 828-252-1110.
