GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Downtown Greenville will be one of several spots throughout the Upstate packed with people celebrating New Year's Eve - and police are ready for anything that comes.
A post from the Greenville Police Department says they'll be increasing their presence for the holiday to ensure everyone has a safe, fun time downtown.
Police say not to be alarmed by the increased number of officers in the area, who will be both walking and driving throughout the area.
All who plan to be downtown are advised to make sure they have a sober ride home after celebrating.
