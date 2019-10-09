GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina say a toddler who was abducted from a park Wednesday has been found safe, but are still looking for the woman they say kidnapped her.
In a news conference held on October 10, Greensboro PD says 3-year-old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found alive and well. Police say at 8:18 p.m., officers received a phone tip from a woman at a Christian center on Dillard Street, saying she located a small child she believed to be Ahlora. Officers responded immediately and took her to a local hospital with no apparent injuries. Family members were able to positively identify the toddler.
The FBI had also gotten involved in the investigation, and the Charlotte field office expressed gratitude that Ahlora was found safe on Twitter.
Fantastic news announced by @GreensboroPD Police Chief Wayne Scott tonight. Ahlora was found alive & safe! But our work is far from over, we still need to identify & apprehend the woman who walked away with her yesterday. Help us identify this suspect. https://t.co/poCS33TIdB pic.twitter.com/Owbjob62QM— FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) October 11, 2019
She had last been seen at a playground on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro, where she was abducted by an unknown woman believed to be in her 20's.
Her suspected abductor, still at large, is an African-American woman, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. The subject was wearing a gold necklace, black short-sleeve crop top, tiger print pants with a yellow stripe, and dark flip-flops. She also was wearing a short ponytail. Her last known direction of travel was northwest from Phillips Avenue. Greensboro police released surveillance photos of the suspect and asked for the public's help in finding the suspect.
Greensboro PD says they do not have an identity on the suspect.
Anyone who knows where Ahlora or her suspected abductor are should call 911, or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2222.
