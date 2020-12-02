GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a traffic fatality has forced part of a road to be closed Wednesday evening.
GPD posted about the closure around 8:45 p.m. on their Facebook page. Details were scarce, but a section of Woodruff Road near Verdae Blvd. is shut down as the investigation is ongoing.
Around 9:30, coroner Jeff Fowler confirmed the victim was hit by a car and was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, Fowler says the victim died at the hospital. He also confirmed the victim was a pedestrian, and the coroner's office was working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.
The collision marks the latest in a series of deadly crashes across the Upstate, and the second deadly collision within almost nine hours in the Greenville area.
We're working to get more details. Stay tuned for updates.
