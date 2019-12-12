Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police and firefighters in Greenville are at a home this morning off Fairview Avenue near McIver Street after a truck ran into a home.
According to police, the call came in around 8 a.m. after a truck that was parked, but not secured, at a construction site across the street from the home rolled into the house.
Police say at the time of the accident no one was inside the truck, and only one person was home, but luckily was not in the part of the house that was hit.
Police say at this time they are still investigating the accident and are working with crews to get the truck removed from the home.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Helicopter to honor fallen veteran will move to Easley memorial park Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.