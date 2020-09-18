Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Friday they are searching for a man accused of sex assaults involving two juvenile victims.
Police said they began investigating on July 3 when the crimes were first reported and have since charged Roberto Carlos Guzman-Serrano, 27, of Asheville, with the following offenses:
- Second Degree Forcible Rape
- First Degree Statutory Rape
- Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Police said Friday they have been unable to find Guzman-Serrano and ask that anyone who sees the suspect or know where he can be found to call the APD at 828-252-1110.
