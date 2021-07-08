Police investigate after two bodies were found in a home in Spartanburg (FOX CAROLINA/ July 8, 2021).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
The bodies were found on in a home on Winsmith Avenue during a welfare check around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, according to the department.
Police are treating the incident as a suspicious death investigation.
Police and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are both at the scene.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
