ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two men have been charged after one man assaulted the other man after he allegedly hit a woman in the face, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Timothy Faillace, 32, of Florida, and William Paap, 49, of Asheville, were both arrested by officers around 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 after an investigation of a physical altercation in Pritchard Park that involved weapons, according to the department.
Police arrived after getting reports of one of the men choking the other. They then found Faillace holding Paap down on a park bench with his bloodied head against a brick wall.
It was determined Faillace hit Paap with a rebar pole just after Paap punched a woman in the face.
Faillace was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and got a $50,000 bond while Paap was charged with assault on a female got a $3,200 bond. Paap also hade warrants from New Hanover County.
