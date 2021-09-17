ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – One man has been charged after he had guns and drugs during an arrest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Lawrence Eugene Robinson, Jr. is charged with following, according to the department:
- Federal indictment for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense
- Federal indictment for possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute Fentanyl
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute Schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute Schedule VI
- Conspire to possess with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute
- Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Resist, delay, obstruct
Officers found a Mini Draco AK-style pistol, a Glock 44 .22 caliber pistol, a Glock 19 9mmpistol, 14.34g of crack cocaine and $14,734.
Officers also charged Kayla Breanna Greenwood while arresting Robinson. She’s charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute Schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute Schedule VI
- Conspire to possess with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute
- Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
Robinson is still in jail on a $150,000 secured bond while Greenwood made bond and is out of jail.
