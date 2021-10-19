ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two men wanted for Federal Probation violations have been arrested, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Sadiq Mafia Devoe Jones has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and second-degree trespass, according to the department.
Darius Demond Lamont Wright was issued warrants on a Federal probation violation and three counts of hit-and-run.
A SKS rifle and an American Arms rifle were also found during the arrests.
Both are now at the Buncombe County Detention Center with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.