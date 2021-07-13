GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead after an early morning crash Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Kent Dill confirmed that the crash on Rutherford Road near Paris View Drive left two people dead.
Greenville police say that the incident happened at around 2:30 Tuesday morning. There were seven people in the vehicle in total, with five people being hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
GPD says that the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and struck a pole, and then a tree.
The Coroner's Office hasn't identified the victims at this time.
As of 6 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting 112 residents without power in this area. The estimated time for restoration is 5 p.m.
Greenville police say that the Rutherford area between Marie St. and Paris View Dr. will be closed until at least 5:00 Tuesday afternoon.
Stay tuned as we work to learn the identities of the victims and crash details.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD seeks information on drive-by shooting that left one person dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.