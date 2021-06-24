GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) – Two people were injured after a shooting in Gaffney Thursday night, according to the Gaffney Police Department.
The shooting happened at the Limestone Court Apartments on Limestone Street, according to police.
Both were airlifted to hospitals.
There are no persons of interest currently and the investigation is active.
