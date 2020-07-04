GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A car accident near a Greenville restaurant left two people injured, police say.
Greenville police officers responded to the crash in front of the East Stone Avenue Waffle House around 7:19 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers learned three people were in the vehicle that appeared to have overturned, and hit the restaurant's sign. One person was reportedly ejected and sustained serious injuries.
The ejected passenger and driver were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. Another passenger was released from the scene.
Details on the crash itself remain limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
