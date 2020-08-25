SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said police were called to investigate a reported shooting in Spartanburg.
The shooting was reported around 9:46 p.m. along Freemont Avenue, just off Howard Street.
Police tell us when they arrived on scene, a shooting victim was found on the porch of a home in the 200 block of Freemont Avenue. Police say a second victim, who was shot in the back, was transported in a personal vehicle to the emergency room.
Police believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot between buildings 28 and 30 of the Victoria Gardens Apartments.
At this time, police are continuing to investigate and the condition of the victims is unknown.
