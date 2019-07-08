Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday night, officers with the Pickens Police Department responded to Court Street at the Pickens County Courthouse after two hazardous devices were detonated.
According to police, the two devices, which appeared to be pipe bombs, were located on the side of the building near the courthouse's HVAC units.
Police say both pipe bombs appeared to have detonated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night causing damage to the glass windows on the lower level of the building where the bombs were placed.
Police say at the time of the detonation no one was inside the courthouse and no injuries took place.
Court Street, which runs between East Main Street and East Cedar Rock Street, has been closed for traffic as investigators work to collect evidence and process the scene.
We're told routine operations within the courthouse are not expected to be disrupted and normal business is predicted to be on schedule during daily hours and will be open to the public.
No arrests have been made at this time and authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to please call the Pickens City Police Department at (864) 878-6366 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
The police department is investigating with help from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, and federal agents from the ATF.
